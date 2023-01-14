The Philadelphia Phillies failed to reach an agreement with José Alvarado and Seranthony Domínguez in a bid to avoid arbitration hearings.

The Philadelphia Phillies had six arbitration-eligible players heading into Friday's salary exchange deadline. They were able to reach agreements with Rhys Hoskins, Ranger Suárez, Gregory Soto and Edmundo Sosa. But they were unable to come to terms with two of their relief arms in José Alvarado and Seranthony Domínguez.

Both players throw very hard from both sides, can take the responsibility of the ninth inning, and played integral parts in winning a National League pennant during the 2022 MLB season.

MLB Insider Mark Feinsand is reporting that the Phillies filed at $3.2 million while Alvarado's camp filed for $3.7 million. Likewise, Philadelphia filed at $2.1 million while Domínguez's camp filed at $2.9 million.

While not leagues apart, unlike some stars and their respective franchises, the amount is significant enough that an arbitration hearing in February is likely.

The other option is that all parties can still come to an agreement or even extension prior to the arbitration hearing. Friday's deadline was just for salary number exchange. That being said, getting a deal done can reduce a lot of stress and outside noise while allowing both sides to focus on the spring and the upcoming MLB season.

