Philadelphia Phillies Claim Oakland Athletics Top Prospect
The Philadelphia Phillies claimed Oakland Athletics pitching prospect, Freddy Tarnok, off of waivers on Saturday. Tarnok was underwent hip surgery in 2023 and began the season on the 60-day IL. He was sent on a rehab assignment in May before being claimed.
Tarnok was acquired by the A's in the trade that sent Sean Murphy to the Atlanta Braves before the 2023 season. The right hander only pitched in five games with Oakland due to his hip injury.
In six games at Triple-A Las Vegas in 2024, Tarnok threw 7.1 innings and allowed 11 earned runs, a 13.50 ERA, while striking out six batters and walking four.
Dealing with coming back from a hip injury, especially in the PCL, it's more about getting his stuff right than posting good numbers.
The 25-year-old came into the season ranked as the A's 13th best prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. His fastball sits around 95 and was given a 60 grade. While throwing a slider and curveball as well, his best out pitch is his changeup.
His last full season of pitching was in 2022 in the Braves system.
He pitched over three levels, including the big leagues. In Double-A and Triple-A that season, he had a 4.05 ERA and 124 strikeouts over 106.2 innings. He has the stuff to miss bats in the Majors.
In order to make room for Tarnok on the 40-man roster, the Phillies moved Dylan Covey to the 60-day injured list.
Covey has not pitched in 2024 due to a shoulder injury, but after a full-time move to the bullpen in 2023, he was solid for Philadelphia. In 28 games last season, he had a 3.69 ERA in 39.0 innings
Tarnok was sent to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after being claimed.
If he can get healthy after a few outings in the minors, the righty could provide some pitching depth for the Phillies in their run to clinch the NL East.