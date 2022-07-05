Philadelphia Phillies Claim Sam Clay From Washington

The Philadelphia Phillies announced that they have claimed left-handed pitcher Sam Clay off of waivers from the Washington Nationals and will move him to Lehigh Valley.

With the Nationals in 2022, Clay has struggled, pitching to an ERA of 10.38 and a FIP of 9.57 across 4.1 innings.

Yet, Clay's performances with the Rochester Redwings, the Nationals' Triple-A affiliation, tell a different story. There, he sports an ERA of 3.10 and a WHIP of 1.42.

The Phillies' claim of the southpaw is a depth move as they are short on arms and have series against the Nationals, St. Louis Cardinals, and Toronto Blue Jays on deck.

