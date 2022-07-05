Skip to main content
Phillies Claim Sam Clay From Washington

Phillies Claim Sam Clay From Washington

The Philadelphia Phillies announced that they have claimed pitcher Sam Clay from the Washington Nationals.

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies announced that they have claimed pitcher Sam Clay from the Washington Nationals.

The Philadelphia Phillies announced that they have claimed left-handed pitcher Sam Clay off of waivers from the Washington Nationals and will move him to Lehigh Valley.

With the Nationals in 2022, Clay has struggled, pitching to an ERA of 10.38 and a FIP of 9.57 across 4.1 innings. 

Yet, Clay's performances with the Rochester Redwings, the Nationals' Triple-A affiliation, tell a different story. There, he sports an ERA of 3.10 and a WHIP of 1.42.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The Phillies' claim of the southpaw is a depth move as they are short on arms and have series against the Nationals, St. Louis Cardinals, and Toronto Blue Jays on deck. 

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  3. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  4. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  5. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  6. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  7. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  8. "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_18145366
News

Philadelphia Phillies Claim Sam Clay From Washington

By Declan Harris1 minute ago
USATSI_15797762
Prospects

Philadelphia Phillies' Rojas Begins Double-A Career With Five-Game Hit Streak

By Alex Carr1 hour ago
USATSI_18632655
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Look to Grab Wild Card Spot Against Nationals

By Declan Harris2 hours ago
painter
Prospects

Philadelphia Phillies Painter Returns, Rojas Dazzles in Star-Studded Weekend

By Alex Carr22 hours ago
USATSI_18632310
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Earn Huge Series Victory Over Cardinals

By Lauren AmourJul 4, 2022
USATSI_18605125
Opinions

Trade Deadline Candidates Could Offer the Philadelphia Phillies' Rotation Much-Needed Stability

By Ben SilverJul 3, 2022
USATSI_18618355
Opinions

What the Phillies Need to Do to Earn a Wild Card Spot

By Leo MorgensternJul 3, 2022
USATSI_18626887
Game Day

Phillies Drop Second Game as Cardinals Even Series

By Kade KistnerJul 3, 2022