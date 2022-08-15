Phillies Activate Coonrod, Knebel Hits IL

Skip to main content
© Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies announced that Corey Knebel will head to the injured list, as Sam Coonrod rejoins the club.
The Philadelphia Phillies announced Monday that Corey Knebel was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right lat strain. Sam Coonrod was activated from his rehab assignment in his stead.

Knebel exited Sunday's game against the Mets early after 14 pitches. He had run into some trouble with his command, and was pulled mid-batter in Sunday's contest against the New York Mets.

Sam Coonrod had been out since late March with a shoulder strain. He hasn't had the easiest of times readjusting on his rehab assignment, but is likely still warming after missing a solid portion of the season. In seven innings with Lehigh Valley, Coonrod allowed 12 hits, and conceded seven earned runs. He struck out just three batters, and walked four.

Still, the right-handed fireballer will likely take on the low-leverage role that Knebel was slotted into, and will serve as a solid replacement with major league experience.

