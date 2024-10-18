Philadelphia Phillies Could Be Burnt by Former MVP Struggling for Chicago Cubs
From the sound of things, the Philadelphia Phillies front office will explore every avenue to improve the team in the offseason. After losing in the National League Division Series, big changes could be on the horizon.
The Phillies have shown interest in an outfielder over the past year, as their center field problem was a major issue for much of the last 18 months.
Finding an elite center fielder isn't easy, as they typically cost plenty on a contract and are tough to trade for. There isn't a surplus of high-level players at the position, but with the other talent on Philadelphia's roster, it's the one place they're lacking.
They've recently been linked to left-handed slugger , and the idea of landing the former MVP makes perfect sense. Unfortunately, however, for the Phillies, he has a player option with the Chicago Cubs.
If Bellinger were to opt into his deal, he'd be paid $27.5 million in 2025.
His lackluster performance at the dish throughout the campaign makes the chances of that happening higher than it seemed a few months ago.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report was the latest to predict that he'll opt into his deal.
"On one hand, Bellinger is still only 29, offers positional flexibility and wouldn't have a qualifying offer attached to him if he hits the open market this time, so any signing team wouldn't have to give up draft compensation to sign him. The Cubs would also owe him $2.5 million if he opts out. On the other hand, Bellinger had a middling 2024 season, hitting .266 with a .751 OPS. Given he can also opt out of his deal after 2025 if he has a big season next year, it makes sense for him not to opt out this winter. He'll be paid $27.5 million in 2025, with the security of $25 million in 2026 to fall back on still."
There's also a scenario where Bellinger feels confident in getting paid by another team. If that's the case, Philadelphia would have a good chance of signing him.
There's reason to believe he'd want to play for the Phillies, as that would give him an opportunity to compete for a World Series again.
If he were to sign with Philadelphia, they'd have to hope he returns to his 2023 performance, when he posted a 139 OPS+.
Bellinger has been a streaky player recently, so it wouldn't be the worst scenario if he stayed with the Cubs.