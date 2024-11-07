Philadelphia Phillies Could Make Major Lineup Changes As MLB Free Agency Begins
The Philadelphia Phillies enter the offseason now with the demonstrated knowledge that what they currently have in the building is not good enough to win in October.
After unexpected runs the last two years to the World Series and a subsequent return to deep into the NLCS, the Phillies posted their best regular season since 2011 and won their first National League East crown since then this season, but it did them no good once the lights got brighter. After a four-game domination at the hands of the New York Mets in the NLDS, Philadelphia saw firsthand both their bats die and bullpen implode, and they will not stand by and go into 2025 with the same lineup.
While how aggressive the Phillies are in a pursuit of Juan Soto remains to be seen, what seems like no question is the fact that there will be serious shakeups both in free agency and the trade market. USA Today MLB columnist Bob Nightengale wrote in his latest column that as the Soto chase remains a question mark, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski will not hesitate to move guys as he sees fit.
"The Phillies can’t believe they don’t have a ring in the Bryce Harper era, and after knocking on the door the past few years, they are willing to make a huge move to change their fate," Nightengale wrote. "[Dombrowski] has not internally discussed pursuing Soto with his staff but is painfully aware they need to shake up their lineup. Simply, scouts say, they’re just too easy to pitch to come crunchtime with their big swingers and contact-challenged hitters. If someone needs a slugger like Nick Castellanos, or outfield help in Brandon Marsh, or third baseman Alec Bohm, the Phillies are listening."
Nightengale went on to state that while Dombrowski has for the most part echoed a sentiment that doesn't make the arrival of another superstar feel extremely likely, the Phillies would absolutely shell out the cash if the 'right' player came along. Whether or not that is Soto or someone else remains to be seen, but Philadelphia will certainly not be complacent when it comes to improving the roster from this season to next season.
As recent results have shown in a clear as day fashion, the team can't afford to be complacent.