Phillies Designate Sherriff for Assignment

Not quite the big move everyone was hoping for ahead of the MLB trade deadline, but the Philadelphia Phillies announced that they designated reliever Ryan Sherriff for assignment.

Sherriff had been on the injured list with a left shoulder strain since the beginning of the 2022 season. He had worked his way through a rehab stint that began on June 9 with the Clearwater Threshers and was re-instated on Monday.

However, Philadelphia elected to DFA the southpaw who was claimed off of waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays in the offseason. The 30-year-old never appeared in a major league game in red pinstripes.

The move is not entirely surprising as the team must make room for Jean Segura's return, but with a team desperate for left-handed options out of the bullpen, it does indicate that more moves could be made imminently.

Sam Coonrod and Kent Emanuel, both finishing up rehab stints with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, could return to the big league club. Emanuel is a lefty, and with fellow left-hander Jojo Romero being dealt to the St. Louis Cardinals, he could potentially take his spot in the 'pen.

The Phillies might also acquire a reliever by trade, but per multiple reports, their focus seems to primarily be on an outfielder and starter.

