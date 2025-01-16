Philadelphia Phillies Divisional Rival Working to Acquire Superstar First Baseman
While the upcoming season was not shaping up to be as much of a cakewalk for the Philadelphia Phillies as 2024 was with the Atlanta Braves looking to be much healthier, it was still looking like another promising season for the Phightins.
That could still be the case.
With the core of Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott, and Brandon Marsh still intact, plus the addition of Jesus Luzardo in the rotation, they can win back-to-back NL East titles.
But recent reports have indicated there is a chance the road to the playoffs could be much harder than anticipated.
The New York Mets have already made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason when they handed the largest contract in the history of professional sports to outfielder Juan Soto, vastly improving their offensive unit.
A recent article from Andy Martino of SNY indicates that, while the Mets have not completely ruled out reuniting with Pete Alonso through free agency, they have also begun working with the Toronto Blue Jays on a trade for superstar first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
While Martino does downplay the likelihood of a trade happening, questioning if the Blue Jays would make such a deal, it would be in the best interest of the team that calls the Great White North home, especially if they do not intend on paying the slugger his fair market value.
Guerrero is an iron man of sorts, playing in 156 or more games in each of the last four years. For his career, he has batted .288/.363/.500 with 160 home runs, 507 RBI, and a 137 OPS+ across 3,540 plate appearances in 819 games since making his Major League debut in 2019.
The slugger has been an American League All-Star four times, a Silver Slugger twice, and even has a Gold Glove on his mantel. He has also posted a single-season OPS+ of 165 or better twice, including a 166 mark in 2024.
Adding Guerrero to the New York offense would take their lineup to another level. With Soto being one of the best all-around hitters the sport has ever seen, Guerrero is not far behind but brings far more power to the table.
It is a move that would make the Mets a far tougher adversary than they currently are, as despite having Soto, their offense begins a steady decline from him, and their pitching staff is nothing to fret about.
Should the club be able to pull the trigger on a trade for the superstar first baseman, however, the Phillies will have much more to worry about.