Philadelphia Phillies Executive Mum on Potential Extension for Star Slugger
Philadelphia Phillies general manager Dave Dombrowski has not been shy discussing the harsh realities of his team falling short when it mattered most in the playoffs.
Despite being one of the best teams in the regular season, the Phillies stay in October was a short one. They were defeated by the New York Mets in the NLDS in four games as their offense struggled to perform consistently and the bullpen imploded.
Two of their biggest strengths all year unraveled at the same time, creating an incredibly disappointing exit from the playoffs.
Dombrowski will now have some difficult decisions to make over the coming weeks and months. Identifying what went wrong and how to fix those problems are at the top of his to-do list.
The bullpen could look different in 2025 because of Carlos Estevez and Jeff Hoffman both hitting free agency. As for the lineup, things look pretty locked in there.
Philadelphia will certainly check in on Juan Soto and finding a true everyday centerfielder would be nice.
Will the opportunity to get a little younger, as a majority of their core is going to be at least 32 years old next season present itself?
Third baseman Alec Bohm has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate, but moving a consistent performer coming off his first All-Star appearance just starting his prime might not be too attractive of an option.
Another task Dombrowski has to address eventually is Bryce Harper’s contract.
His agent, Scott Boras, has made it abundantly clear that his client would love to extend his current deal to take him until retirement.
"Bryce wants to set up a platform where he can achieve all of his goals, long term in Philadelphia," Boras said at the annual general manager meetings, via Jesse Rogers of ESPN. "Certainly, other owners have done this with players of his ilk. That's his objective."
It wasn’t a subject that the Phillies president of baseball operations was interested in, as he brushed it off and held things close to the vest.
"I never really discuss contract situations,” Dombrowski responded.
Extension talks between Harper, his representation, and the team could certainly happen this offseason, but don’t expect those to be done in the public if Dombrowski has his way.
His current deal, a 13-year, $330 million agreement, was signed in 2019 and runs through 2032.
That is Harper’s age-38 season, so there may not be much motivation from Philadelphia to add on to things at this point.
But, the shift to first base should help keep him healthy and extend his career by a few years after he played outfield exclusively during the early portion of his career.