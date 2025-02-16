Philadelphia Phillies Expected To Have Much Weaker Presence at All-Star Weekend
The Philadelphia Phillies have had a noticeable amount of star talent on their roster for years now, which usually means a good presence at All-Star weekend.
Could they see a lesser amount this season, though?
ESPN's David Schoenfield recently put together a prediction for the 2025 MLB All-Star rosters and had just two Phillies players on the docket.
For reference, Philadelphia had a whopping eight players make it a year ago.
It isn't even that they had some major roster shakeup, either. The only player who was an All-Star a season ago that is no longer on the team is Jeff Hoffman, who signed a three-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.
That clearly isn't the reason for the difference.
Trea Turner, Alec Bohm and Ranger Suarez all make sense as players who were there in 2024 but are not favored to make it back based on how they finished the season.
Matt Strahm and Cristopher Sanchez, on the other hand, still had fantastic campaigns and are riding high coming into this year.
As for the players who are expected to make it back, Bryce Harper and Zack Wheeler, they almost feel like no-brainers and this point of their careers.
Wheeler is not only one of the best pitchers in the NL right now, but in all of baseball. Had it not been for Chris Sale putting together a Triple Crown-winning campaign, Wheeler would have been an easy choice for his first Cy Young Award.
The 34-year-old had a 2.57 ERA with a 0.955 WHIP and 10.1 K/9. It was his second All-Star season and second time finishing as runner-up for the Cy Young.
There were questions raised about the Phillies giving him a three-year, $126 miliion extension starting at his age 35 campaign, but there is no reason to expected him to fall off a cliff until it happens.
Harper has been an All-Star eight times already, which makes him an easy choice to make it every season. It has also become even easier for him now that he is at first base, which is a weaker position group than the outfield.
The 32-year-old posted a .285/.373/.525 slash line last year and is showing no signs of slowing down as one of the best players in baseball. He's actually hitting with more power right now than he has in previous seasons.
While it would be nice to have more veterans make their way to the festivities, all eyes are on making a World Series push.