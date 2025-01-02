Philadelphia Phillies Face Critical Decisions as Arbitration Deadline Nears
The Philadelphia Phillies enter salary arbitration season with a slightly bitter taste in their mouths and a growing bill for its eligible players.
That bitter taste was Alec Bohm beating the team at the arbitration table last offseason, as the two sides were unable to reach an agreement before the deadline. With the victory, Bohm made roughly $4 million in 2024.
Now, according to MLB Trade Rumors’ salary arbitration projections, Bohm is one of two players on the roster that is due a potential payday of $8 million or more in 2025.
The other is pitcher Ranger Suarez, who is coming off the best season of his career and is entering his final year of arbitration eligibility. After he made a little more than $5 million last season, his price is sure to go up. He’s due an estimated $8.9 million.
Those could be Philadelphia’s two toughest negotiations as part of an arbitration bill that could reach an estimated $26 million.
Suarez had a career season, as he went 12-8 with a 3.46 ERA and made his first All-Star Game appearance. He struck out a career-high 145 and walked 41. He enters the 2025 season with a career record of 41-29 and a 3.42 ERA. He chose the perfect season to have his career-best year.
Bohm made the All-Star team and participated in the Home Run Derby, but his 2024 numbers weren’t much different than 2023, which may lead to him reaching a deal to avoid a hearing. He slashed .280/.332/.448/.779 with 15 home runs and 97 RBI. That came after a 2023 in which he had a career-high 20 home runs and 97 RBI.
The remaining arbitration-eligible Phillies are Edmundo Sosa ($2.5 million), Brandon Marsh ($3 million and Bryson Stott ($3.5 million).
Most teams wish to avoid arbitration hearings because it pits them against a player, forcing them to make a case to an arbitrator why they aren't worth the money they're asking for.
The Phillies made a few moves earlier this season to try and minimize some of that arbitration bill and avoid potential hearings. Philadelphia non-tendered outfielder Austin Hays and outrighted pitcher Kolby Allard in November.
Hays was due a projected $6.4 million in arbitration, while Allard, a starting pitcher, was set to make a projected $1.1 million.
Philadelphia also signed back-up catcher and fan favorite Garrett Stubbs to a split contract that will pay him up to $925,000, depending upon how much time he spends in the Majors. The Phillies also locked up pitcher Jose Ruiz on a one-year deal worth $1.255 million.
The deadline to reach a deal to avoid arbitration is Jan. 9. If the Phillies and any of these players are unable to do that, they would need to exchange figures in advance of an arbitration hearing in February. In between the deadline and the hearing, the team and the player’s agents can continue to negotiate.
Philadelphia and the player could also agree to a deal of longer than one year, one that would help avoid arbitration in coming years.