Philadelphia Phillies Face Tough Decision Between Two Star Free Agents
The Philadelphia Phillies have never been afraid to go after superstar additions to their lineup and pitching staff.
As aggressive as any team in baseball when it comes to handing out big contracts to the best and most well known players in professional baseball, the Phillies already have a roster full of stars. This offseason was a bit of an exception in terms of pursuing the top names available with huge offers, but there's no reason to think they won't get right back to it next winter.
The free agent class a year from now looks to be headlined by two of the best hitters in baseball with different skillsets and specializing in different positions. There's a case to be made for each, but realistically Philadelphia will only be able to go all in on landing one of them.
After being shipped out of town by the Houston Astros earlier this winter to the Chicago Cubs, right fielder Kyle Tucker is motivated to have a big year ahead of becoming a free agent before the 2026 season.
On the other end of the spectrum is someone still on his first team but set to hit the open market after this season following a failure to agree to a long-term deal in Toronto Blue Jays slugging first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has also already been connected to the Phillies.
If it comes down to one or the other for Philadelphia and they have to dedicate their resources to landing one of them, it's not an easy choice.
Tucker may be the most underrated player in all of baseball as a spectacular defensive player in addition to his remarkable consistence at the plate. Over the course of his seven-year career, he has slashed .274/.353/.516 for an .870 OPS with multiple seasons of 30 home runs and another with 29.
Guerrero Jr. on the other hand is over two years younger, slashing .288/.363/.500, hitting over 30 home runs in nearly every full season of his six-year career. One of the most feared power hitters in all of baseball, Guerrero Jr. is a threat to go deep every time he steps up to the plate, but he also has the hitting prowess to consistently get on base as well.
From a need standpoint, Tucker is the better option. The outfield has plagued the Phillies for years now and acquiring Tucker would make the contract of Nick Castellanos expendable.
If it was Guerrero Jr., Philadelphia would have to figure out what to do in terms of either moving him or Bryce Harper to designated hitter, not to mention the much cheaper alternative who is also a free agent next year in Kyle Schwarber seemingly having a desire to return.
Tucker is an all-around superstar who has the ability to transform not just the lineup but the defensive abilities of what has been an Achilles heel for the team in the outfield.
You can't go wrong with either, but if the Phillies were forced to make a choice, Tucker has a slightly stronger argument than Guerrero Jr. does.