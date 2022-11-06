Phillies Falter as Astros Take World Series

For some, it felt like the Philadelphia Phillies were playing with house money. They were never supposed to be here, in the World Series, not after just squeaking into the postseason.

They wanted to hear none of that. They played like a team that belonged on this stage. They also fell short.

Saturday night's Game 6 was their final chance to make something happen. After starting hot and winning two of the first three games in the World Series, their bats went cold.

Houston Astros starter Framber Valdez was the opposing pitcher on Saturday night, the same one who held them to just one run over the course of 5.0 innings pitched in a Game 2 loss.

They once again fell just short of the challenge on Saturday, but not for lack of trying.

Philadelphia's ace, Zack Wheeler, got the call for the crucial moment. Despite a long season, which dragged into November, and two previous starts that were lackluster, there was no one else this team wanted on the mound in this pivotal moment.

He proved why.

For 5.1 innings, Zack Wheeler cruised. His fastball touched 98.9 mph, it never broke 97 mph in Game 2. The righty was sharp. He held the Astros scoreless through five, but in the sixth something inexplicable happened.

After hitting Houston's catcher Martín Maldonado with a pitch, a call that was challenged, then controversially ruled correct, Wheeler gave up a single to Jose Altuve. This set up a first-and-third situation with one out.

Rather then give Wheeler, the ace in which one is supposed to put all trust and faith, was yanked by manager Rob Thomson and replaced with José Alvarado.

While a questionable choice at first, it quickly became apparent it was the dreadfully wrong one. The season-ending variety of mistakes.

Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez strutted to the plate and put an Alvarado fastball 450-ft into the stands.

It was now 3-1, the lone Phillies run coming from a sixth inning Kyle Schwarber homerun the half inning prior. It also cemented Philadelphia's 2022 fate.

Alvarado was called upon for a similar situation in Game 2 when the bases were loaded. In both situations he imploded. Both Games 2 and 6 were so similar it's hard to imagine how lessons weren't learned from the earlier one and put into practice in the second.

"I thought Wheels still had really good stuff," said Rob Thomson. "It wasn't about that. It was just I thought the matchup was better with Alvarado on Álvarez at that time."

Later on in the clubhouse, Wheeler was more than surprised he was pulled from the game.

"It caught me off guard a little bit," said Wheeler.

For a manager who is so quick to learn, makes stellar in-game managerial decisions, and let's the game come to him, this was, in hindsight, a rare misstep for Thomson.

Alvarado's recent struggles, especially in high pressure spots with men on base, had to be a cause for concern, especially with the season on the line. Regardless, it's hard to second guess, especially had Alvarado limited the damage and was able to pitch into the seventh. Alas. . .

In the end, the three-run home run was the dagger in the heart of the Phillies' season.

Houston was always the favorite. They were not just favorites entering this series, but entering this season.

Philadelphia was a team with little postseason experience. They had young players at key positions. A new manager. Even a relatively new general manager who entered his first true full season with the team he assembled.

Nearly all be back next season.

This is but just the first step in a long and likely fruitful journey for this ball club.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!