Philadelphia Phillies fans can look forward to seeing a beloved player back in uniform.

That’s because Chase Utley will be appearing at the team’s Phantasy Camp Wednesday in Clearwater, Fla., according to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.

Utley will be in a Phillies uniform for the first time since Aug. 19, 2015 when he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Utley and Jimmy Rollins combined to throw out the first pitch before Game 4 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.

Utley was part of the last World Series title team in 2008 and has been a fan favorite ever since.

