Philadelphia Phillies Fans Will See Legend Back in Uniform
Philadelphia Phillies fans can look forward to seeing a beloved player back in uniform.
For all Philadelphia Phillies fans, get ready to see one of the most beloved players in the history of the franchise.
That’s because Chase Utley will be appearing at the team’s Phantasy Camp Wednesday in Clearwater, Fla., according to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.
Utley will be in a Phillies uniform for the first time since Aug. 19, 2015 when he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Utley and Jimmy Rollins combined to throw out the first pitch before Game 4 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.
Utley was part of the last World Series title team in 2008 and has been a fan favorite ever since.
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023?
- Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
- Bryce Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies
- Six Philadelphia Phillies Declare Free Agency
- Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract
- Jimmy Rollins Describes Disrespectful Treatment by Ryne Sandberg
- Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!