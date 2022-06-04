Philadelphia Phillies Lee and Brown Named Hitter and Pitcher of May

The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Saturday that infielder Hao-Yu Lee and right-handed pitcher Ben Brown were both named organizational hitter and pitcher of the month of May respectively.

Hao-Yu Lee's stock skyrocketed as he tore through the month, slashing .292/.405/.552 with six home runs, five doubles, and a triple. The Taiwanese star has been heftily lauded by the organization, and looks to have a bright future ahead.

Ben Brown, who the Phillies drafted in the thirty-third round of the 2017 MLB Draft, is undergoing a breakout campaign. His 0.98 ERA in the month of may was nothing compared to his 30 strikeouts across 18.1 innings. He dominated High-A hitters, and was rightfully deserving of the award, beating out both Andrew Painter and teammate Mick Abel, who had strong months themselves.

These two prospects will be worth keeping an eye on in the months to come.

