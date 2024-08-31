Philadelphia Phillies Honor Late NHL Star Killed in Shocking Tragedy
The sports world was in mourning on Friday following the tragic deaths of two brothers, one of whom was an NHL star.
On Thursday night, Columbus Blue Jackets player Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother Matthew were struck and killed by a car while riding bikes in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, near their family home in Salem County. Based on initial reports, police believe the accident was caused by a drunk driver.
On Friday evening, the Philadelphia Phillies paid tribute to the late brothers with a moment of silence during their game against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park, roughly 40 miles from where the incident occurred.
The Phillies also released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) expressing their condolences.
Johnny, who had just celebrated his 31st birthday earlier in the month, was preparing for his 12th NHL season and third with the Blue Jackets. The veteran winger previously spent nine seasons with the Calgary Flames, who drafted him in the fourth round (104th overall) out of Boston College in 2011.
In 602 career games, "Johnny Hockey" amassed 210 goals and 399 assists. He made seven All-Star teams and received the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy in 2016-17 as the NHL's most gentlemanly player. He leaves behind a wife, Meredith, and two young children.
Matthew, 29, played hockey with Johnny at BC before playing professionally in the AHL and ECHL. After his playing career ended, he moved into coaching. After coaching junior and high school hockey, he had recently accepted a new coaching position as a skills coach with a junior team in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
Matthew's pregnant wife, Madeline, is expecting the couple's first child, Tripp, in December.
The brothers were home to celebrate their sister Katie's wedding to hockey player Devin Joyce, which was originally scheduled to take place on Friday before being canceled. Johnny and Matthew were set to be groomsmen and had just participated in the wedding rehearsal prior to the accident.