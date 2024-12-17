Philadelphia Phillies Ideal Target Teoscar Hernandez Predicted To Sign Elsewhere
Philadelphia Phillies fans have been screaming for improvements this winter, and while the front office has made some marginal moves, there's much more that has to be done if the Phillies want to win a World Series in 2025.
Reports have indicated they've made multiple players available in a trade, but if the front office can't find a suitor for any of them, making upgrades difficult to find this offseason.
It seems as if Philadelphia is hesitant to move on from any of its top prospects, which is perhaps the biggest issue in the current state.
There are multiple ways the Phillies could improve, though.
On one hand, this offense is one of the best in baseball when it's clicking. However, for much of the second half of the last campaign, they struggled to put together quality at-bats. Whether it was swing-and-miss issues or players not playing up to their standard, it was a problem for Philadelphia at times.
The entire pitching unit is arguably the best in baseball, but there were times when starters or bullpen pieces didn't throw like they were expected to.
At this point, any addition would be welcoming, but the outfield still seems to be the biggest area of need.
It's been multiple years since the Phillies have had an above-average outfield, and that's a problem for a team that wants to win a World Series.
They have options on the market they can bring in, including Teoscar Hernandez.
Unfortunately, Michael Brakebill of FanSided doesn't believe the potential Philadelphia target will leave his former team, predicting him to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"The Dodgers were close to landing Teoscar Hernandez back toward the beginning of free agency, and it appears to be a deal that's already etched in stone without Hernandez signing on the dotted line. The Dodgers went for it with Juan Soto, just in case they could land him, but were never really a favorite. Hernandez slashed .272/.339/.501 with 33 home runs and 99 RBIs in 2024, production that L.A. will welcome back with open arms. In 2024, he earned his second All-Star honor and his third Silver Slugger."
Any move the Dodgers make to improve their roster hurts the Phillies.
While Philadelphia seems to be a bit away from a team like Los Angeles as currently constructed, the Dodgers are a team the Phillies are looking to catch.
If they could poach Hernandez from them, not only would they improve their outfield, but they'd be directly impacting the defending World Series champions.