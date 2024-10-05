Philadelphia Phillies Improved International Scouting Will Be Put To Test in Winter
The Philadelphia Phillies international scouting has improved drastically in recent years.
The club has made it a priority, a smart decision given all of the talent that's come out of Japan and other places outside of the United States.
Japan continues to be the big one, as there have been multiple players in recent offseasons who've come to America and found success.
It remains uncertain what the Phillies' plans will be this winter. How they play in the postseason will likely determine that, but even if they win a World Series, there's a chance they look to get better.
Winning one World Series is the first step, but the core Philadelphia has in place should, at the very least, be competing for them throughout much of the next decade.
If they plan to spend, there will be many options on the market to choose from.
Of the players available include Tomoyuki Sugano, a Japanese right-hander set to hit the free agency market this offseason.
Jeff Passan of ESPN reported the news on Friday morning.
"Right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano, the most successful Japanese pitcher of his generation to have spent his whole career in Nippon Professional Baseball, will come to Major League Baseball as an international free agent this winter, sources told ESPN. Sugano, who turns 35 in a week, is in the midst of a renaissance season that has seen him post a 1.67 ERA over 24 starts for the Central League champion Yomiuri Giants. He is a two-time winner of the Sawamura Award -- the equivalent of the Cy Young -- two-time Central League MVP and four-time ERA champion, and his reemergence paved the way for him to finally reach MLB."
Sugano, as Passan touched on, will be 35-years-old in a week. That doesn't help his case to get paid, but he should be looking at a decently sized contract.
He's been as good as they get in Japan, posting a 1.67 ERA in 24 starts in 2024.
Regarding base numbers, there isn't much to be worried about when he comes to the Big Leagues.
Perhaps his strikeout numbers are a bit concerning, striking out 1,595 in 1873 1/3 innings pitched throughout his career. However, he's also only walked 352 hitters in that span.
Philadelphia could view him as the perfect Taijuan Walker replacement, as that'd give them a fifth arm who could do what's needed, unlike Walker.
While he doesn't appear to be as dominant as some other Japanese stars, signing him would be a step in the right direction regarding building relationships with international free agents.