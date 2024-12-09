Philadelphia Phillies in Agreement on Deal With Reliever Jordan Romano
The Philadelphia Phillies entered the offseason with a need for help in the backend of their bullpen. With Carlos Estevez and Jeff Hoffman likely leaving in free agency, the bullpen is perhaps the biggest area to improve.
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Phillies' first significant bullpen move is here. The team is in agreement with reliever Jordan Romano on a one-year deal worth $7.75 million.
"Closer Jordan Romano and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a free agent contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Romano, 31, was nontendered by Toronto earlier this offseason and joins a Phillies bullpen that lost Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez to free agency."
Romano dealt with an injury in 2024, keeping him off the mound for much of the season. The 31-year-old had an elbow injury that required surgery.
He pitched in just 15 games and struggled mightily, posting a 6.59 ERA and 6.17 FIP.
His strikeout numbers weren't bad, striking out 13 hitters in 13 2/3 innings. However, they were way down compared to prior showings.
When the right-hander is at his best, he's an All-Star level arm, earning two needs in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
2022 was the best year of Romano's career. He posted a 2.11 ERA, 2.82 FIP, 1.01 WHIP, and struck out 73 hitters in 64.0 innings.
Philadelphia has more to do, but this is a step in the right direction. With the Winter Meetings here, things are expected to get going.
The Phillies will look to do more as they attempt to build a World Series roster for 2025.