Rollins and Utley to Throw Out Game 4 First Pitch

Rollins and Utley to Throw Out World Series Game 4 First Pitch

Jimmy Rollins and Chase Utley will throw out the first pitch in World Series Game 4 on Wednesday in Philadelphia.

All postseason long, the Philadelphia Phillies have had fan favorites from multiple different eras of the franchise's extensive history to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Now, two of the most popular Phillies of all time will get their turn in Jimmy Rollins and Chase Utley on Wednesday for World Series Game 4. The duo started over 1,200 games together during their time in red pinstripes. 

Their other double-play partner in Ryan Howard already threw out the first pitch during the National League Championship Series. Rollins had been covering the ALCS on TBS, but upon its conclusion, has been present during the World Series at Citizens Bank Park in a suite along with other Phillies' alumni.

Meanwhile, Utley has been over in England after accepting a job with MLB as an ambassador. However, Utley made the trip back across the pond to witness his former team of 13 seasons in the World Series for the first time since 2009. The second baseman hit five home runs during that series against the New York Yankees.

Hopefully, J-Roll and Utley get to witness their former club take a 3-1 lead over the Houston Astros in the World Series following their first pitches.

