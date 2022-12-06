Realmuto, Nola, Schwarber Named to All-MLB Teams

As announced by Major League Baseball on Monday, Philadelphia Phillies stars J.T. Realmuto, Aaron Nola, and Kyle Schwarber have been named to 2022's All-MLB Teams.

Realmuto, who had an MVP-caliber season, was named to the All-MLB First Team. The catcher had an astonishing year, finishing tenth in all of baseball in fWAR with a staggering total of 6.5.

Nola and Schwarber were each named to the All-MLB Second Team. Nola led all qualified pitchers in fWAR this season, and pitched arguably his best campaign to date.

Schwarber on the other hand led the National League in home runs, and turned in a fabulous year at the plate.

The honors were well deserved for this particular group of Phillies players, who each played a major part in the team claiming their first World Series berth since 2009.

