Realmuto Wins Second Career Gold Glove Award

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Philadelphia Phillies' catcher J.T. Realmuto had been awarded his second career Gold Glove for the 2022 MLB season.

Rawlings announced ahead of World Series Game 3 on Tuesday that Realmuto won the award for the catcher position in the National League, beating out Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud and New York Mets' Tomás Nido.

Even at 31 years old, Realmuto's age hasn't gotten the best of him yet, despite the position he fields. In 2022, he threw out 30 of 68 potential base-stealers (44%), and led all catchers in pop time with an average of 1.82 seconds.

The three-time All-Star received his first Gold Glove in 2019, when he led the league with a 47% caught stealing percentage, nabbing 43 of 49 runners during the regular season.

The backstop has continued to impress during the postseason, proving he's worth every penny of the five-year, $115.5 million contract. He's slashed .265/.345/.469 with three home runs and six RBI in 13 games thus far.

