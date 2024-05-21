Philadelphia Phillies Land Multiple Players on Latest MVP Poll List
The Philadelphia Phillies have the best record in all of baseball, sit 20 games above .500 and are on pace to be a very special team this season.
It's a vastly different narrative to the one fans are used to this time of year, even the last two when the Phillies made deep postseason runs. This team has notoriously started slow.
But not this year.
In large part that is because plenty of players, both at the plate and on the mound, have stepped up and are on their way to career seasons.
In fact, three players have caught the eye of MLB.com and have been listed in their latest MVP poll. While none received first place votes, all did earn some form of vote from the pollsters.
The first listed is first baseman Bryce Harper. The superstar is slashing .273/.380/.509 with 10 home runs. He's not only an offensive leader on the field but a paragon in the clubhouse.
Third baseman Alec Bohm was the second on the list of three Phillies to receive some form of vote. Bohm has had his ups and downs and fought through some tough struggles. But 2024 may just be his breakout season as he is slashing an incredible .330/.389/.528 with five home runs. His OPS+ of 161 is outperforming his career OPS+ by 55-percent.
Bohm's early success has been a large reason why Philadelphia is performing and winning games the way they are. Confidence is everything to Bohm and right now he should have no shortage of it.
Finally, starting pitcher Ranger Suarez made the list. Suarez is perhaps the most cool, calm and collected pitcher in the entire MLB. The fact he is on the list while fellow rotation mates Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola are not should speak volumes.
The Venezuelan has started nine games, won eight and lost none. He has thrown 59.0 innings during that stretch and owns a sparkling 1.37 ERA with an miniscule 0.763 WHIP, which leads all of the Major Leagues. He is also tied for the MLB lead in winning percentage at 100-percent.
If all three of these players continue to operate at the level they are, not only could one walk away with the National League MVP at the end of the season, but Philadelphia could be walking away with another World Series championship.