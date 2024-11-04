Philadelphia Phillies Linked to Projected $100-Plus Million Home Run Hitter
The Philadelphia Phillies front office needs to be hard at work over the next couple of months, as there are multiple holes this roster needs to fill.
On paper, the Phillies are still a very talented ball club, but after losing in the past three seasons, something has to change.
It's tough to get a feel for what Philadelphia might do. They've reportedly been interested in signing a few of the top players on the market, but until they show so, it's almost tough to believe some of the reports.
For one, the Phillies payroll is already among the top in Major League Baseball. They've also been reluctant to trade any of their top prospects recently, which makes things even more challenging.
The ownership group and front office shouldn't be doubted. If they've proven anything over the past couple of offseasons, they're willing to spend.
That doesn't mean they should spend another $650 plus million on players in the winter, but if deals are available that they like, they're expected to get them done. Until they do so, there will be rightful questions, but they should be trusted to improve this team.
One potential option they could be interested in is Anthony Santander. The switch hitter is among the top players available this winter and would be a big boost to this lineup.
The two were linked again on Sunday, as Mark Feinsand of MLB.com named Philadelphia a fit for the outfielder.
"Santander has been a solid player for several years, but he picked the right time to have a career-best season. A first-time All-Star this year, Santander set career highs with 44 home runs and 102 RBIs, while his .814 OPS was his highest in a 162-game season. As much as he’s meant to the Orioles, Santander is likely to wind up elsewhere, as Baltimore has a wealth of young outfield talent and a number of clubs will seek a power-hitting corner outfielder."
As Feinsand touched on, his numbers were as good as they get throughout the campaign. A switch-hitting outfielder hitting 44 plus home runs isn't heard of very often, making him expensive.
Some have predicted that he'll land at least $100 million, which would be more than a fair price for somebody who gives a team that type of production.
If that number is only about $100 million, there's a reason to believe the Phillies would be interested. If it reaches $150 million, issues could arise.