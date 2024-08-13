Philadelphia Phillies Linked to Upcoming All-Star Free Agent Outfielder
The Philadelphia Phillies have had a rough go of it over their last 14 games.
Unfortunately, after winning consistently at a high level and being viewed as top-tier World Series contenders, the Phillies have gone just 4-10 in the stretch of games mentioned above.
While they are fully focused on trying to turn the season around and win a championship, the front office is almost certainly already looking ahead to the upcoming offseason and how they can improve the roster even more.
One potential area of interest could be adding a bigger bat in the outfield.
They acquired Austin Hays ahead of the MLB trade deadline. That was a solid move, but that isn't the kind of high-impact move they were rumored to be looking at making.
A few of the names they were connected to were Luis Robert Jr., Brent Rooker, and Cody Bellinger. All three of those players would have brought much bigger potential to the team.
Looking ahead to the offseason, they have been connected as a potential suitor for one intriguing star outfielder that is set to hit the open free agency market.
The Sporting News has suggested that the Phillies could be a potential free agency suitor for Baltimore Orioles star outfielder Anthony Santander.
"Teams like the Seattle Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies, and Houston Astros could be players to watch in the pursuit of Santander this upcoming winter. Plus, there is always the 'mystery team' that enters the sweepstakes in any high-stakes free agent chase."
During the 2024 MLB season with the Orioles, Santander has played in 114 games. He has been batting .243/.308/.534 to go along with 35 home runs and 79 RBI.
Adding that kind of bat to an already powerful lineup would be top-notch entertainment.
Santander is just 29 years old. He would be a long-term addition for Philadelphia and would be a big piece towards keeping the World Series contention open for the future.
While there will be a lot of teams interested in signing Santander, the Phillies should be one of them. He would be a perfect fit for what the team needs and would be well-worth an aggressive contract offer.