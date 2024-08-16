Philadelphia Phillies Look to Keep Momentum Going on Friday vs. Nationals
The Philadelphia Phillies are fresh off of two straight wins and are hoping to make it three on Friday night against the Washington Nationals.
After a rough stretch of prolonged struggles, are the Phillies coming out the other side of the tunnel?
Finally, the team is starting to show signs of life. While it was too soon to truly panic, there were a lot of reasons to be concerned.
Now, Philadelphia just needs to continue winning to get back on track ahead of the postseason.
Heading into tonight's matchup with the Nationals, the Phillies hold a 71-50 record. They are comfortably ahead in the National League East division race and still look to have the talent needed to win a World Series.
On Friday, Philadelphia will send out veteran star Aaron Nola as their starting pitcher. The 31-year-old has had yet another quality season, compiling an 11-6 record to go along with a 3.60 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and a 3.7 K/BB ratio across his 147.1 innings pitched and 24 starts.
He has been the definition of consistency for the Phillies' rotation.
On the other side of the diamond, Washington will give the start to Patrick Corbin.
At 35 years old, he has been suffering through a rough year. He has compiled a 5.98 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, and 2.3 K/BB ratio. His record is also 2-12 across his 24 starts and 131 innings pitched.
Just looking at Corbin's numbers, Philadelphia's lineup should be ecstatic. They will have an opportunity to put up big run production against a pitcher who has struggled a lot in 2024.
Winning a third straight game would help bring more peace to the minds of Phillies fans. The team is more than capable of being dominant, but they have to show it consistently.
Simply looking at the matchup on paper, Philadelphia should win this game.
First pitch will begin at 6:40 p.m. EST.