Philadelphia Phillies Looking To Regain World Series Form on Thursday vs. Nationals
The Philadelphia Phillies were able to take care of business on Wednsday evening, defeating the Miami Marlins by a final score of 9-5. It was a much-needed win as the Phillies try to navigate their way out of the recent losing skid that they have gone through.
Looking ahead to tonight's matchup against the Washington Nationals, the Phillies will look to get back to their World Series form.
Not long ago, Philadelphia was winning at an extremely high level. Over their last 16 games, the Phillies have gone just 5-11. They have to figure out how to get back on track.
Taking the mound tonight as the starting pitcher for Philadelphia will be Zack Wheeler. That alone bodes well for the Phillies' chances.
Wheeler has been an ace for the team this season. He has started in 23 games in 2024, compiling an 11-5 record to go along with a 2.78 ERA, a 1.00 WHIP, a 3.6 K/BB ratio, and 142.2 innings pitched.
Each time the 34-year-old gets the start, he gives Philadelphia a good chance to win.
On the other side of the diamond, the Nationals will send out 24-year-old rookie Mitchell Parker as their starter. He has started 21 games this season, going 6-6 with a 3.83 ERA, a 1.20 WHIP, a 3.2 K/BB ratio, and 112.2 innings pitched.
Both starters are quality pitchers and should make things difficult on the opposing lineup.
For the Phillies, they need their lineup to get going. Scoring nine runs yesterday in the win over the Marlins was a step in the right direction.
There is no reason that Philadelphia should be struggling offensively. They are loaded with star power, led by superstar first baseman Bryce Harper.
With just 42 games left in the season, the Phillies need to figure things out. It would be depressing to see them fall apart down the stretch, especially after the Philadelphia Eagles just did the same thing during the 2023 NFL season.
While the concerns are valid, the talent is there. Philadelphia simply needs to get their confidence and energy back. A win tonight over Washington to win their second game in a row might help do the trick.
Make sure to tune in at 6:40 p.m. EST to see if the Phillies can pick up another big win over a hungry Nationals team.