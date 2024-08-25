Philadelphia Phillies Make Roster Move Ahead of Sunday Clash with Royals
The struggling Philadelphia Phillies played better than they have for much of the past two months on Saturday. After a five-run eighth inning, the Phillies beat the Kansas City Royals 11-2 and will have a chance to win the three-game set on Sunday afternoon.
Prior to Sunday's contest, Philadelphia made two roster moves. They recalled Kolby Allard from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and optioned right-handed pitcher Max Lazar to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make room for Allard, the team announced.
Lazar has thrown well for the Phillies in his short stint with the team, throwing in six games since he debuted on August 10. In his six appearances spanning over 5 2/3 innings, the 25-year-old posted a 0.00 ERA, 0.35 WHIP and struck out five.
With rosters expanding from 26 to 28 players on September 1, he could be a candidate to be called up. Philadelphia will need all the help they can get in the bullpen heading into October, and Lazar proved to be a worthy arm who could do just that.
Allard, once regarded as one of the top prospects in Major League Baseball, hasn't pitched in the big leagues since August 8 after debuting for the Phillies this season on July 28.
The 27-year-old appeared in three games with two starts, throwing 13.0 innings. He owns a 3.46 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and has struck out eight.
His first outing was rough, but he allowed just two earned runs in 9.0 innings of work in August.
Philadelphia, only five games ahead of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East, will need arms like Allard to step up more than ever.