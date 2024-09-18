Philadelphia Phillies Make Sense As Suitor for Star Reliever
While the Philadelphia Phillies are focused on winning a World Series this season and appear to have the talent necessary to make that happen, the front office will need to put in work to keep a championship window open for the future.
Looking ahead to the MLB offseason, the Phillies could use some help in the bullpen. Perhaps, they could even look to bring in a new closer.
Their current closer, Carlos Estevez, will hit free agency. Philadelphia could look to bring him back, or they could look to make an upgrade at the backend of their bullpen.
One name to keep a very close eye on could be San Diego Padres' impending free agent Tanner Scott.
Scott was acquired by the Padres ahead of the MLB trade deadline. He was the closer for the Miami Marlins before the trade, but has assumed a reliever role in San Diego.
Before the trade, Scott was elite. Since the trade, he has remained elite.
Throughout the course of the 2024 MLB season split between the Marlins and Padres, Scott has appeared in 67 games. He has compiled a 9-5 record to go along with a 1.61 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP, 78 strikeouts, 34 walks, 20 saves, nine holds, and just two blown saves.
Those numbers show why the Phillies should have interest in Scott.
At 30 years old, he still has a few years left playing in his prime. Philadelphia would need to give him a very lucrative deal, which is something that they should strongly consider. He would be a piece that would help them compete for a championship for years to come.
It seems likely that San Diego will have interest in bringing Scott back. There are also plenty of teams around the league who could be looking for a closer upgrade.
Should the Phillies want to bring Scott onboard, they would need to get very aggressive trying to sign him early on in free agency. They may not have interest in him, but he would make a lot of sense.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how Philadelphia fares in the MLB postseason. The way they play could dictate just how aggressive they end up being during the offseason.
Expect to see them be very open to making a blockbuster move or two. Dave Dombrowski is always looking to add talent. Signing Scott would be a wise option to consider.