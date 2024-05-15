Philadelphia Phillies Manager Shuts Down Rumors About Harper's Migraine
The Philadelphia Phillies swept the New York Mets in a two-game road slate coming off their three contests in South Florida against the Miami Marlins.
It's been a dominant run for the Phillies, one that has them sitting with the best record in baseball and the first team to reach the 30 wins mark after being the first to hit 20 on the season.
And while the results have looked great on paper, there are some warning signs for this team as many of their star players are starting to pick up some nagging injuries that have caused them to hit the injured list or miss some action.
Thankfully, with two stalwarts missing from Philadelphia's lineup on Tuesday, Aaron Nola stepped up and delivered a gem to give his team every opportunity to come away with the sweep.
After the game, that was certainly the storyline, but beforehand, the pregame plot centered around superstar Bryce Harper being a late scratch after suffering a migraine.
That came on the heels of New York catcher Tomas Nido hitting Harper in the helmet with the ball when he was throwing it back to his pitcher.
Of course, speculation ran rampant that this was what caused the superstar's migraine, but manager Rob Thomson was quick to shut that down.
"It had nothing to do with it," he said emphatically according to Destiny Lugardo of Phillies Nation.
In fact, the skipper said Harper was available off the bench if needed because he felt better a couple hours after he was scratched from the game.
The 31-year-old has started to heat up over his last seven games, slashing .321/.406/.571 with two homers and eight RBI.
He's probably chomping at the bit to get back into the lineup and face the Mets in front of the Phillies' home crowd for a two-game slate where they can make a major statement with another sweep.