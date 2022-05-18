Mickey Moniak Slated to Begin Rehab with Philadelphia Phillies' Single-A Clearwater

According to Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Philadelphia Phillies are sending center fielder Mickey Moniak on a rehab assignment with Single-A Clearwater.

The former first overall pick had a ballistic spring, in which he hit five home runs alongside a 1.286 OPS. Unfortunately, in his final game of the pre-season, Moniak took a fastball to the hand, which eventually led to a hairline fracture, sidelining him for six weeks.

The Phillies are in a bind when it comes to center field help. The current platoon of Roman Quinn and Odúbel Herrera has been extremely unproductive on both sides of the ball. Phillies center fielders are hitting a combined .195 this season.

Moniak will serve as the Phillies' final truly major league ready, in-house option to solve their center field void. One would hope he can rise to the occasion.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!