Mickey Moniak Slated to Begin Rehab with Philadelphia Phillies' Single-A Clearwater

Skip to main content
Mickey Moniak Slated to Begin Rehab with Clearwater

Mickey Moniak Slated to Begin Rehab with Clearwater

The Philadelphia Phillies' last in-house hope at center field is on the comeback trail.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies' last in-house hope at center field is on the comeback trail.

According to Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Philadelphia Phillies are sending center fielder Mickey Moniak on a rehab assignment with Single-A Clearwater.

The former first overall pick had a ballistic spring, in which he hit five home runs alongside a 1.286 OPS. Unfortunately, in his final game of the pre-season, Moniak took a fastball to the hand, which eventually led to a hairline fracture, sidelining him for six weeks.

The Phillies are in a bind when it comes to center field help. The current platoon of Roman Quinn and Odúbel Herrera has been extremely unproductive on both sides of the ball. Phillies center fielders are hitting a combined .195 this season.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Moniak will serve as the Phillies' final truly major league ready, in-house option to solve their center field void. One would hope he can rise to the occasion.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  3. Phillies Top-10 Prospects Heading Into the 2022 MLB Season
  4. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  5. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  6. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  7. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  8. "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Why Did the Phillies Forget About These Top Prospects?

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!

USATSI_18278771
Opinions

Harper's Presence Changes the Landscape of the Philadelphia Phillies' Lineup

By Lauren Amour4 minutes ago
USATSI_18020345
News

Mickey Moniak Slated to Begin Rehab with Philadelphia Phillies' Single-A Clearwater

By Alex Carr4 minutes ago
USATSI_14174508
Prospects

Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: The Return of the Kingery

By Alex Carr4 hours ago
USATSI_18289974
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Offense Silenced in First of Three Against Padres

By Kade Kistner6 hours ago
USATSI_18219159
Opinions

Five Bullpen Trade Targets That Will Make the Philadelphia Phillies Contenders

By Ben Silver23 hours ago
Philadelphia Phillies Phillie Phanatic Memorial Day Bobblehead
News

FOCO USA has Launched a New Phillies Phanatic Memorial Day Bobblehead

By Kade Kistner23 hours ago
inside the phillies 16x9
News

Phillies Phocus Newsletter: Philadelphia Goes 5-2 on West Coast Trip

By Lauren AmourMay 17, 2022
USATSI_15697149
News

Scott Kingery Officially Rejoins Philadelphia Phillies Triple-A Affiliate Iron Pigs

By Alex CarrMay 17, 2022