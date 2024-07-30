Philadelphia Phillies Miss Out on Top Trade Target
The Philadelphia Phillies have already made multiple moves during the trade deadline, giving themselves a more well-rounded club entering the second half of the season.
Reports have indicated that they're still in the mix for a relief pitcher after landing Carlos Estevez, a smart decision given the situation they're in. However, the Phillies just lost out on their top target, as left-handed reliever Tanner Scott has been traded to the San Diego Padres, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.
The deal is still pending medical review.
Scott has been a rumored target for Philadelphia throughout the past few months, and it made perfect sense. He would've given their bullpen much-needed help, as one could argue that he's been the top bullpen arm in baseball this season.
He's allowed just six earned runs all year in 45 2/3 innings pitched. In his work, he's posted a 1.18 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 18 saves, and has struck out 53.
The Padres moved multiple prospects in the deal, sending left-handed pitcher Robby Snelling, right-handed pitcher Adam Mazur, infielder Graham Pauley, and infielder Jay Beshears.
The Phillies have the farm system to make a deal like that, but with other needs and not wanting to kill their system for the future, it's not too surprising that they decided to pass.
This has been a tough market, with multiple teams looking to buy. Not only has that led to challenges, but teams selling are getting packages back that aren't what they typically are.
They lost Scott, but with more than an hour left, they could be in the mix to land someone else.