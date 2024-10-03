Philadelphia Phillies Name Starter for Game One of National League Division Series
The Philadelphia Phillies continue to hurry up and wait to find out who their opponent will be for their National League Division Series that begins on Saturday.
With the two potential teams taking their Wild Card Series the distance, the opponent will be decided in tonight's rubber match.
The Phillies, however, have gone to the trouble of naming their starter for Game One, even without knowing who their opponent will be.
To the surprise of no one, Philadelphia's Game One starter will be National League Cy Young Award candidate Zack Wheeler.
Wheeler has served as the club's ace for multiple years now, and has lived up to the title that the role commands.
Entering the 2024 postseason with a 2.57 ERA across 32 starts with a 0.955 WHIP and 224 strikeouts in 200 innings, there really was no other choice to take the mound in Game One.
Wheeler has performed well against both of his potential opponents this year, too, which can only be seen as a plus.
In one start against the New York Mets, the ace allowed two earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out eight in seven innings.
In two starts against the Milwaukee Brewers, Wheeler allowed two earned runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out 12 in 14 innings.
It has been yet another spectacular season for the veteran, and he looks to continue that success deep into October.
It all starts on Saturday in Game One of the National League Division Series.