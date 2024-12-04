Philadelphia Phillies Never Met With Superstar Free Agent Juan Soto
Previous rumors over the past few months suggested the Philadelphia Phillies were interested in superstar Juan Soto.
The superstar outfielder, who's expected to land a deal of $600-plus million, is a dream target for any team in Major League Baseball.
The Phillies had a reason to offer him a monster deal, and while their existing payroll make things challenging, the idea of signing him was exciting.
Philadelphia's biggest roster problem is the swing-and-miss issues they have, so adding a hitter who understands the zone better than anyone would've been ideal.
However, it sounds like those reports aren't accurate as of now.
According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the Phillies didn't even meet with the slugger.
It isn't surprising to hear Soto won't end up with Philadelphia, barring anything drastic changing, but it's a bit shocking the front office and ownership haven't even met with him.
At the very least, it could've driven the price up for the New York Mets, who are among the favorites to land him.
Soto's decision is expected to come sooner than initially expected, with some thinking it could be in the next few days.
With the Winter Meetings almost here, Soto signing before them would be ideal for other free agents and teams.
If he doesn't have a decision by then, the Winter Meetings might be slow.
The Phillies should now turn their attention elsewhere, and try to sign second-tier players.
Many of them would help put them over the top and for a much cheaper price than Soto.