Philadelphia Phillies Phocus: Down, But Not Out
Check out our last edition of Phillies Phocus for the 2022 MLB season! The Philadelphia Phillies are currently down 3-2 in the World Series to the Houston Astros.
They will need to win both games on the road at Minute Maid Park in order to bring home a World Championship to Philadelphia.
The last two games may have indicated that the magic of the Phillies' run is gone, but they aren't out of it yet.
Ahead of Game 6, and if necessary, Game 7, this weekend, be sure to catch up on the most recent edition of our newsletter. We will see you later in the offseason for any free agent rumors or signings!
Click on the image below to view all of the latest news, analysis, and opinions about your Philadelphia Phillies.
Subscribe and don't forget to be on the lookout for Phillies Phocus during the winter months!
