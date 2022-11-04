Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies Phocus: Down, But Not Out

Down 3-2 in the World Series, the Philadelphia Phillies must make a comeback in Games 6 and 7 this weekend.

Check out our last edition of Phillies Phocus for the 2022 MLB season! The Philadelphia Phillies are currently down 3-2 in the World Series to the Houston Astros.

They will need to win both games on the road at Minute Maid Park in order to bring home a World Championship to Philadelphia.

The last two games may have indicated that the magic of the Phillies' run is gone, but they aren't out of it yet. 

Ahead of Game 6, and if necessary, Game 7, this weekend, be sure to catch up on the most recent edition of our newsletter. We will see you later in the offseason for any free agent rumors or signings!

