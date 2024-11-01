Philadelphia Phillies Offseason Target ‘May Prefer’ Short-Term Prove-It Deal
The Philadelphia Phillies offseason is officially underway, as free agency has started and trades have resumed. After losing in the National League Division Series, the hope is for the Phillies to be aggressive throughout the winter.
It'll be tough for them to do that, as Philadelphia's payroll is already among the highest in Major League Baseball. While they could face difficulties in landing players because of that, the Phillies don't have much of an option but to continue spending.
They're either all in or not, so there's a good chance they decide to spend on players and see where it takes them.
That doesn't mean Philadelphia has to have a $300 million offseason. Of course, that'd be awesome, but it's not a realistic situation. Never say never, but as of now, that doesn't seem likely.
There will be options for them to pursue and not break the bank. Among those players is Shane Bieber, a right-hander who was once regarded as one of the top five to 10 pitchers in the world.
Bieber's history isn't on his side due to the injuries he's dealt with in recent years, but when he's at his best and healthy, one could make a strong argument that he's who he used to be.
After undergoing Tommy John surgery two starts into the campaign, his potential contract could get tricky. As a result, R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports believes he might be seeking a one-year prove-it deal to reset his market in the 2025-26 offseason.
"Think of Bieber as this class's Tyler Mahle. (Except, you know, far more famous and accomplished). Bieber underwent Tommy John surgery in April, ending his 2024 after two appearances and likely delaying his 2025 debut until sometime into May or June. This is where the Mahle comparison is instructive; it used to be that rehabbing pitchers would have to settle for one-year arrangements. The Rangers showed that they were OK giving two years (and $22 million) to Mahle. Bieber may prefer a one-year deal so that he can try again at a bigger payday next offseason. If he does follow Mahle's lead, though, we suspect that he'll safely outkick that $11 million annual average value."
It wouldn't be surprising to see Bieber get a prove-it deal with a contender, as it could benefit both sides.
For the Phillies, he'd be as good as it gets regarding one-year prove-it guys. If it works out how it could, Philadelphia's rotation would be the best in baseball.
He's a former Cy Young Award winner for a reason and that can't go unnoticed.