Phillies option Hall, Recall Muñoz

Philadelphia Phillies Option Darick Hall, Recall Yairo Muñoz
The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Tuesday that rookie slugger Darick Hall would head back down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Infielder Yairo Muñoz was recalled in his stead.
Hall got off to a blistering start to his career. The power-prone lefty slashed .264/.296/.550 across his first 38 games with the Phillies, and is expected to rejoin the Phillies once rosters expand in September.
With Bryce Harper's imminent return and Kyle Schwarber overtaking the designated hitter role thanks to a calf injury, lineup space began to look cramped for Hall. He is not in Lehigh Valley's lineup tonight (as of yet), but will join Bryce Harper there tomorrow.
Muñoz on the other hand was demolishing Triple-A pitching, hitting .322/.333/.475 in 12 games since his demotion. He racked up seven extra-base hits, and will supply the Phillies with extra infield reassurance now that Nick Maton is also covering left field.
Muñoz also supplies the Phillies with a much-needed right-handed bench bat, which has been a shortcoming of the team all season.
