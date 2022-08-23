Phillies option Hall, Recall Muñoz

Skip to main content
Philadelphia Phillies Option Darick Hall, Recall Yairo Muñoz

© Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies Option Darick Hall, Recall Yairo Muñoz

The Philadelphia Phillies announced that Darick Hall will head back to Triple-A, recalling Yairo Muñoz.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Tuesday that rookie slugger Darick Hall would head back down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Infielder Yairo Muñoz was recalled in his stead.

Hall got off to a blistering start to his career. The power-prone lefty slashed .264/.296/.550 across his first 38 games with the Phillies, and is expected to rejoin the Phillies once rosters expand in September. 

With Bryce Harper's imminent return and Kyle Schwarber overtaking the designated hitter role thanks to a calf injury, lineup space began to look cramped for Hall. He is not in Lehigh Valley's lineup tonight (as of yet), but will join Bryce Harper there tomorrow.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Muñoz on the other hand was demolishing Triple-A pitching, hitting .322/.333/.475 in 12 games since his demotion. He racked up seven extra-base hits, and will supply the Phillies with extra infield reassurance now that Nick Maton is also covering left field.

Muñoz also supplies the Phillies with a much-needed right-handed bench bat, which has been a shortcoming of the team all season. 

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
  3. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  4. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  5. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  6. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  7. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  8. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_18709073
News

Phillies option Hall, Recall Muñoz

By Alex Carr
USATSI_18733633
Opinions

Could Trout Request a Trade to the Phillies?

By Alex Carr
USATSI_18912993
Opinions

Stott and Segura's Chemistry Reminiscent of Rollins and Utley

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_18912624
Game Day

Castellanos Goes Red Hot as Phillies Cruise to Victory Over Reds

By Ben Silver
USATSI_18879083
News

Report: Phillies Slugger Hall to be Optioned to Triple-A

By Alex Carr
USATSI_18855219
Opinions

The Phillies Are Winning Games on the Bases in 2022

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_18908148
News

Phillies Phocus: Harper to the Rescue

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_18851608
News

Report: Phillies Closer Domínguez Avoids Structural Damage

By Kade Kistner