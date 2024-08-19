Philadelphia Phillies Outfielder Ripped for Being One of Most Overpaid Players
The Philadelphia Phillies are heading into the final stretch of the regular season as one of the top potential World Series contenders in baseball.
Unfortunately, they have cooled off a lot from the team that they were earlier in the year. While they just had a four-game winning streak going, that ended on Sunday with a loss to the Washington Nationals.
While there is no denying the talent that the team has on its roster, there are major qusetions that need to be answered following their recent skid.
All of that being said, there are many players on the roster that have not been playing up to their full potential. One of them is veteran outfielder Nick Castellanos.
Castellanos has been playing much better over the past couple of months than he did at the beginning of the season. However, he still has not been playing at the level that the money he is being paid suggests that he should be.
Bleacher Report recently compiled a list of the most overpaid players in baseball. They ripped into Castellanos as being one of those players.
"Castellanos has at least drastically turned things around after a horrific start to the year. In addition to his permanently subpar defense in right, he had a sub-.500 OPS 35 games into the season. Dating back to May 6, he has an OPS slightly north of .800. However, he has needed that solid three-month run at the dish just to scratch and claw his way back up to replacement-level production."
That is some brutal honesty that is 100 percent accurate.
On the season, Castellanos has played in 124 games. He has hit 16 home runs to go along with 63 RBI, while batting .250/.306/.419.
His numbers aren't horrible, but Castellanos is making $20 million this season. The veteran outfielder is also on the payroll for $20 million in each of the next two years.
Hopefully, the Phillies will keep getting the higher level of production that Catellanos has shown at times this season. They will need him to hit at a high level down the stretch of the season and into the postseason.
When he's playing at his best, Castellanos is worth the $20 million he's making. However, he has not been consistent this season and has to figure out a way to fix that moving forward if Philadelphia wants to win a championship.