Philadelphia Phillies Perfect Trade Target Predicted To Be 'Up for Grabs'
The Philadelphia Phillies' six-game lead in the division can't allow the front office to take their foot off the gas.
If history repeats itself, Dave Dombrowski and the rest of the executive team will be aggressive in their pursuit of top talent around the trade deadline.
It's uncertain if Mason Miller will become available, but if he does, the Phillies could be an ideal landing spot for the young stud. Predicting MLB big names "up for grabs" at the deadline, Brandon Scott of Bleacher Report listed the red-hot reliever.
"A contender would relish the opportunity to add Miller, who leads all relievers in fWAR and FIP. He was named AL Reliever of the Month in April after earning eight saves in as many opportunities with 28 strikeouts," he writes.
The question for Philadelphia, if he does get moved, is what they're willing to give up.
Andrew Painter and Mick Abel look to be potential additions to the pitching staff at some point, having elite stuff on the bump. Aidan Miller is only 19 years old, but the Phillies No. 2 prospect has proven his worth as an infielder who can swing the bat at a high level.
It'd be questionable for them to trade either of those three prospects for a relief pitcher, although one could argue that Miller is worth at least one of them.
The right-hander's incredible season has put him in rare company.
Miller owns a 1.88 ERA and has struck out 47 hitters in just 24.0 innings pitched. His 0.09 FIP is unheard of, possibly the best indication of how dominant he's truly been.
A Pennsylvania native, he would have the opportunity to return home and pitch for a Philadelphia club that has a legitimate chance of competing for the World Series over the next few seasons.
Miller would add another element to this roster that's already one of the best in baseball.
In a loaded NL East division that only looks to be getting better over the next few years, trading for another young ready-made talent could be wise.