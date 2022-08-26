Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies Phocus: Bryce Harper Returns

The reigning National League MVP is back with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The latest edition of Inside the Phillies' newsletter, Phillies Phocus, is here!

Click on the image below to view all of the latest news, analysis, and opinions about your Philadelphia Phillies.

Read and subscribe to Phillies Phocus here.

Read and subscribe to Phillies Phocus here.

Subscribe and be on the lookout for Phillies Phocus at the conclusion of each series in your inbox!

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter

USATSI_18464949
News

Phillies Phocus: Harper Returns

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_15994225 (1)
Prospects

Emanuel Spins Gem for Harper-Less IronPigs

By Alex Carr
USATSI_7732481 (1)
News

Phillies Promote Slew of Top Prospects

By Alex Carr
USATSI_18925447
Game Day

Phillies Ride Nola's Shutout to Sweep of Reds

By Ben Silver
Marsh
News

Marsh Begins Rehab Assignment with Lehigh Valley

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_18813348
News

Phillies Ace Wheeler Placed on 15-Day IL

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_18681187
Opinions

Sánchez Pitched a Great Game at the Perfect Time

By Leo Morgenstern
Harper
News

Phillies Superstar Bryce Harper to be Activated Friday

By Alex Carr