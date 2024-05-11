Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Joins Hall-of-Famers After Historic Start
There is little doubt that Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Ranger Suárez is the team’s most effective starter so far this season.
He has competition. Zack Wheeler is off to a good start and his 1.64 ERA is near Suárez’s 1.50. Spencer Turnbull — who just transitioned to the bullpen with the return of Taijuan Walker — has 1.57 ERA seven games, six of which were starts.
But Suárez isn’t just off to the best start of his career. He’s off to one of the best starts in Major League history.
He is 7-0 in eight starts, with 55 strikeouts and eight walks. He’s allowed just nine earned runs in 54 innings and batters are hitting just .168 against him.
He also has a 0.72 WHIP and the Phillies have won all eight of his starts, and that’s where the 28-year-old moves into historic territory. In fact, it’s been more than a century since it’s been done.
Per OptaStats, four Major League pitchers in baseball’s modern era (since 1901) have a WHIP of 0.72 in their first starts with their team winning all eight. You have to go back to baseball’s dead ball era to find the other three. All are in the Baseball Hall of Fame — Christy Mathewson in 1901, Addie Joss in 1907 and Mordecai “Three Finger” Brown in 1908.
For what it’s worth, Mathewson finished 20-17 with a 2.41 ERA in 40 games (38 starts) in 1901, Joss went an MLB-best 27-11 in 42 games (38 starts) with a 1.83 ERA and Brown went 29-9 with a 1.47 ERA in 44 games (31 starts).
Suárez has put together a start that could lead to his first All-Star Game appearance. He leads the Majors in wins with seven and his career best is 10 wins, recorded in 2022.