Phillies Place Emanuel on IL, Claim Pitcher off Waivers

The Philadelphia Phillies' pitching depth took another hit on Wednesday afternoon, as left-hander Kent Emanuel was placed on the 60-day injured list with a left shoulder strain.

Emanuel was claimed off waivers by the Phillies in Nov. 2021 from the Houston Astros. Injuries have plagued him since the start of the 2022 season, first hitting the IL on March 20 with a left elbow impingement.

He began a rehab assignment on June 9, and once completed, was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he's been since July 8.

The southpaw was effective with the IronPigs, pitching to a 2.37 ERA in 10 starts. Unfortunately, the 30-year-old didn't touch a major league mound this season, and is now done for the year. He joins right-hander Mark Appel on the 60-day IL.

In his place, Philadelphia claimed right-hander Tayler Scott off waivers from the San Diego Padres. The former fifth round draft pick was optioned to Lehigh Valley. In 2022, the 30-year-old has appeared in eight major league games, posting a 6.75 ERA and 3.53 FIP in 12 innings.

Scott has options left and offers bullpen depth to a sputtering Phillies team as September dwindles down.

