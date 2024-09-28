Philadelphia Phillies Predicted to Be Contender For Top Free Agent Reliever
The Philadelphia Phillies were able to claim an NL East title and hope to make another deep playoff run despite the fact that the bullpen has for the most part been middle of the road at best this season.
Philadelphia ranks No. 15 in the league in team bullpen ERA with a number just under 4 at 3.92, but things can always be improved. The Phillies could look to be a sneaky contender to land some of the top names in free agency, and Erik Beaston of Bleacher Report predicted Philadelphia to be a potential destination for lefty Tanner Scott.
Scott was dealt from the Miami Marlins to the San Diego Padres at the trade deadline and in the 2024 season during his time with both teams, he has made 71 appearances out of the bullpen and has put up a 9-5 record, a scorching 1.51 ERA, and is credited with 22 saves. Beaston cited a report from Ken Rosenthal right around the time of the deadline naming Philadelphia as among the potential suitors for Scott's services along with Yankees, Orioles, Royals, and of course San Diego.
Beaston noted the fact that of the team's who were vying to make a move for Scott at the deadline, the Phillies have the strongest bullpen of the bunch. The approach to the offseason and how agressive Philadelphia would pursue a player like Scott likely depends on how things shake out in the postseason.
If the bullpen is able to hold its own and potentially even elevate its level of play en route to a deep run, it's not out of the question that the team could decide they are comfortable with what's already in the room. Although it also must be considered that Philadelphia has some relief pitchers who have thrown major innings on expiring deals as well such as Matt Strahm and Carlos Estévez.
The starting rotation will need resources spent on it as well with both Zack Wheeler and Ranger Suárez set to become free agents. Ultimately, a player like Tanner Scott is a luxury every team would love to have, but while the Phillies should certainly check in and make an offer, he may prove too rich for the team to afford this offseason.