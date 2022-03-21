Philadelphia Phillies President Dave Dombrowski Believes Kyle Schwarber Still Has Room to Grow

Skip to main content
Dave Dombrowski Believes Kyle Schwarber Still Has Room to Grow

During Kyle Schwarber's introduction press conference, Dave Dombrowski praised the budding potential of his new signing.

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

During Kyle Schwarber's introduction press conference, Dave Dombrowski heaped loads of praise onto the Philadelphia Phillies' most recent addition.

Dombrowski is confident in Schwarber's ability to impact the Phillies' offense: 

"We think the world of Kyle's ability and makeup" Dombrowski said, "being a force in the middle of the lineup wherever Joe decides to hit him."

"It was consistent throughout [his] career" Dombrowski said about Schwarber's character, "[He's the] type of person to win championships, not only ability-wise but makeup-wise."

Schwarber's arrival at the club sees a reunion with Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long. Dombrowski feels that reunion may further advance Schwarber's development as a hitter.

"He's in the prime of his career," Dombrowski said, "He has a chance to continue to grow."

In 2021, Schwarber slashed .266/.374/.554 with 32 home runs and 71 RBI across 113 games. With the exception of 2020's shortened season, Schwarber's batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage have all continued to trend upwards since his return from injury in 2017.

Philadelphia's staff, players, and fans should all be excited to have Schwarber in red pinstripes and to see what he can help bring to the City of Brotherly Love.

