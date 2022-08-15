Phillies Promote Top Prospect Erik Miller to Triple-A

The promotions are falling like rain drops in a hurricane. Following Andrew Painter's and Mick Abel's promotions Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies are moving Futures Game' star Erik Miller to Triple-A.

Miller, the Phillies' 2019 fourth-round draft selection, has had a dominant year at the Double-A Reading Fightin' Phils, as evidenced by his selection to the 2022 MiLB Futures Game in Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old has thrown 36 1/3 innings in 2022 to a 2.23 ERA with 10.9 K/9, 4.2 BB/9 and not a single home run allowed. Miller looks to be a lock for the Phillies bullpen of the future, perhaps arriving as early as spring training 2023.

He throws a three-pitch mix, fastball, slider, and changeup, all graded above-average by MLB.com. His fastball tops out at 98 mph.

Miller really turned heads for the first time in 2021 in the Arizona Fall League with teammates Bryson Stott and Logan O'Hoppe. Next year, he'll hope to do the same as a rookie in the Major Leagues.

