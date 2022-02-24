Phillies Prospect Casey Martin Up for the Challenge in 2022

Philadelphia Phillies' #13 ranked prospect Casey Martin is ready to show the Phillies what he's made of in 2022.

The feeling is mutual between Martin and the organization that drafted him in the third round of 2020 MLB Draft.

Martin was drafted out of the University of Arkansas, where in three seasons of college ball, he batted .310 with a .931 OPS, 30 home runs, and 116 RBI.

He certainly put himself on MLB scouts' radars, and Philadelphia was delighted when he was still available when it was their turn to pick in the third round.

"He's an exciting, quick-twitch athlete who is full of tools," Phillies scouting director Brian Barber said at the time. "Any time we can get middle of the field players who competed at a high level like the SEC with speed and power, we're going to be in it."

The 22-year-old has versatility around the diamond, with shortstop being his best position, he can also play second base, third base, and center field. The 5'11" righty spent the 2021 season in the Phillies' minor league system, splitting time between Low-A Clearwater Threshers and High-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

Martin dealt with injuries during the 2021 season; hence why it was lackluster, hitting just .198/.291/.310 and logging 120 strikeouts in 427 plate appearances. But the Phillies, particularly director of player development Preston Mattingly, believe in his upside.

"You get a guy like him, he can run, he can defend, he has power, lots of energy," Mattingly told NBC Sports Philadelphia. "He just needs reps, needs to play. He has a chance to impact games not just at the plate, but defensively and on the bases. Those guys are valuable."

Indeed, one of Martin's most valuable tools is his speed. He's quick, and likes to play with edge and toughness. Martin and Larry Bowa were seen talking for awhile and getting along well last week at Phillies' mini camp, exemplary of the "old school" approach he has to the game.

"It's how I was raised," Martin said. "We grew up working for everything. My dad drilled into my head, work for what you want."

By the time the season rolls around, Martin will be 23 and eager to show Philadelphia he's more than worthy of the $1.3 million signing bonus they gave him. He's likely to begin 2022 with Jersey Shore.

