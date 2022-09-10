Phillies' Prospect Crouse to Start for IronPigs on Saturday

Hans Crouse, whom the Philadelphia Phillies acquired in the (what can since be deemed successful) Kyle Gibson trade, hasn't seen game action since Apr. 20. That's about to change, as the 23-year-old prospect is due to start for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Saturday.

It's a bit of a surprise that the young right-hander will be jumping straight back in to game action at the Triple-A level after spending the majority of the regular season on the injured list. Regardless, it's excellent for Crouse that he'll get some reps in before the long offseason.

While Crouse was once considered among the upper echelon of Phillies prospects, it is widely thought that the former second-rounder is much better suited for a relief role in the current stage of his game. That said, the former Texas Rangers product is indeed starting Saturday's game - perhaps the Phillies still view him as a rotation-bound arm.

Should Crouse prove healthy, and results fall in his favor, it is entirely possible (though not entirely likely) that the youngster could aid the Major League club this season.

Above all, the club's number one priority will be Crouse's health.

While all is a bit unclear at the current moment, it is a boon for the Phillies organization that Crouse is returning and feeling strong. Should all go to plan, he could have a significant impact on the club going forward, whether that be out of the bullpen, or the starting rotation.

