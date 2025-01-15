Philadelphia Phillies Prospect Likely to Finally Emerge as Breakout Star
The Philadelphia Phillies focus is on winning a World Series. The Phillies have elite talent on their big league roster and studs in the farm system, allowing the window to be open longer than it may appear.
All in all, Philadelphia has to feel like the organization is in a decent position. Of course, winning a World Series would determine just how good the Phillies are, but there's reason to believe this franchise will be in good hands moving forward.
A veteran-led team, Philadelphia might not have many prospects who get a chance to play on its Major League team in the forseaable future. That's more of an indication of what the Phillies have on their roster rather than their prospects not being elite.
There are one or two prospects who should get a chance, however, including right-hander Andrew Painter.
Painter is considered one of the top pitching prospect in baseball, but the early stages of his professional career have been hindered by injuries.
The right-hander returned in the Arizona Fall League this past fall and threw the baseball at an excellent level, giving fans and the front office hope that he's still the pitcher he was expected to be.
Painter won't pitch in a game during Spring Training, but he'll throw here and there. He'll certainly need to get ramped up for the first few months of the minor league campaign.
After that, there's a good chance the youngster could make his way to Philadelphia.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report believes it's not only a possibility he gets called up, but predicted him to be one of the breakout stars for 2025.
In spite of the injuries, which included Tommy John surgery in 2023 and an entire season off in 2024, Rymer still believes Painter looks the part of a "future ace," thanks to his arsenal of pitches and what scouts consider to be plus control.
"The Phillies' rotation got harder to crack with the addition of Jesús Luzardo, but Painter is determined to break into it anyway," he wrote.
It'll all come down to health for Painter. The Phillies rotation is arguably the best in baseball, meaning it won't be easy for him to get a clear spot in it, but if he's as good as advertised, it'd be somewhat surprising not to see him get a chance.
From that point on, he'll have to earn the rest, which seems likely with just how nasty his stuff is.