Phillies Recall Camargo, Suárez from IL, Demote Moniak, Appel

The Philadelphia Phillies recalled Ranger Suárez and Johan Camargo from the IL Saturday.

Following the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 victory over the Miami Marlins Friday night, two Philadelphia favorites were demoted back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Former first overall pick Mickey Moniak was demoted after poor performance meant a decrease in playing time for the developing 24-year-old. Fellow first overall pick Mark Appel pitched very well in his first ever Major League stint, allowing one run over seven innings.

It likely won't be the last time he ever sees time on an MLB roster.

Ranger Suárez and Johan Camargo were recalled in their place. After the minimum 15 days on the IL with back spasms, Suárez is returning to start the Phillies Saturday contest in Miami.

Johan Camargo has been on and off the IL for the past several months, but even when healthy his production has dropped dramatically since the beginning of the season. After April 20, Camargo is slashing just .181/.259/.248 in 117 plate appearances

