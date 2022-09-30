Phillies Recall Hall, Option Muñoz

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies Recall Darick Hall, Option Yairo Muñoz

The Philadelphia Phillies added Darick Hall to the active roster from their mini-camp site, and optioned Yairo Muñoz in the process.
The Philadelphia Phillies were 28-19 when Darick Hall was on the roster. Since he was demoted on Aug. 22, they are 17-16.

Hall was obviously not a difference maker of that caliber, but he's beloved in the clubhouse and his bat is a force off the bench. After slashing .273/.354/.580 with seven home runs at Triple-A Lehigh Valley in September, he'll rejoin the Phillies for their final seven games of the season.

In his place Yairo Muñoz was optioned to Lehigh Valley's roster, though their season has already come to an end. Instead, he'll join about a dozen other players at the Phillies' "Stay Ready Camp" in Philadelphia.

Coming up from that camp to be the 29th man in the Phillies' Friday doubleheader is Christopher Sánchez, who has an 8.27 ERA in his last 16.1 Major League innings.

Though it may be too late, Hall could be a major difference maker for the Phillies. Even in August, at the tail end of his hot streak, Hall slashed .302/.333/.628 with four home runs in 45 plate appearances. His return to form would be a spark that the Phillies offense so desperately needs.

